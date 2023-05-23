What the papers say – May 23

Fresh developments in the search for Madeleine McCann dominates the front pages of several newspapers on Tuesday.

The Daily Express says police in Portugal are returning to a remote reservoir described as “my little paradise” by suspect Christian Brueckner.

The same story is on the front of The Sun, which describes the “Riddle of the Lake”, and the Daily Mirror which calls the development a “bombshell” in the search for Madeleine who went missing in 2007, aged three.

The Daily Star follows suit with the headline “Maddie cops dig at reservoir” while the Metro simply says “New hunt for Maddie”.

Suella Braverman features on the front of the i which says she has been left “waiting on her future” as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delays his decision on whether to launch an ethics inquiry into her actions after being caught speeding.

The Guardian says the most senior civil servant at the Home Office was “aware” of the allegations against the Home Secretary, but leads on thousands of reports by hospital staff alleging physical, verbal and sexual assault by patients.

London is being “left behind” by rival cities as a financial centre, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail focuses on accusations that the head of the equalities watchdog was under pressure due to her stance on trans issues.

New homes are the focus of The Times, which says Natural England’s rules have prevented 160,000 properties from being built.

And the Financial Times leads on Facebook’s owner Meta being handed a record 1.2 billion euro (£1.04 billion) fine over transatlantic data transfers.