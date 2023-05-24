What the papers say – May 24

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest Covid-19 police probe leads the majority of newspaper front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson is threatening to sue after extracts of his prime ministerial diaries were given to police.

The Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph report on allies of the former prime minister calling the decision to report him to the police over Covid-19 lockdown breaches a “stitch up”.

Both the Daily Mirror and the i focus on Mr Johnson breaking lockdown rules with friends at Chequers.

The Guardian follows suit, leading with the Cabinet Office referring Mr Johnson to the police.

The Sun and the Metro plump for the same headline as they lead with the “secret funeral” of convicted paedophile Rolf Harris, who died at the age of 93 two weeks ago.

The Times looks at the economy with the International Monetary Fund urging Chancellor Jeremy Hunt not to cut taxes.

The Financial Times says the Bank of England has “big lessons to learn” after failing to spot high inflation.

And the Daily Star focuses on comedian Bob Mortimer saying he wants to die fighting a bear.