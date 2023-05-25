What the papers say – May 25

Tributes to the late Tina Turner featured on most front pages in the UK on Thursday after the superstar died at the age of 83.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star pay tribute to Turner, with all three mastheads labelling her “simply the best”.

The main story, next to a photo of Turner in The Daily Telegraph says millions of people on jobless benefits have been given exemptions to not have to seek work.

The Guardian has half of the front page dedicated to Turner, while they report Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to delay or cancel Boris Johnson’s honours list.

The Times reports an inquiry judge is demanding unredacted notes over Mr Johnson’s Covid diary.

The Daily Mail reveals a top cop is facing proceedings for gross misconduct over allegations he lied in public over the VIP sex abuse inquiry.

The i looks into the economy, saying a new interest rate rise will break “core inflation”.

The Daily Express says a new car plant worth billions is coming to the UK.

Metro reports a woman pleaded guilty in court for stalking Premier League players Mason Mount, Ben Chillwell and Billy Gilmour.

And the Financial Times, which was the only paper not to feature Turner, says while inflation data disappoints, gilt yields soar to levels nearly as high as last years “mini budget crisis”.