What the papers say – September 3

The crisis surrounding potentially crumbling schools and public buildings continues to play a prominent role on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

But the front pages serve up a range of different topics to end the week.

Sunday People focuses on the issues facing schools, saying 7,000 more are at risk of closure amid a “desperate scramble” to check the concrete in the buildings.

There is a fresh fear from the crisis in The Sunday Times, as it says buildings under threat from crumbling concrete could also house asbestos.

The Observer also concentrates on the problem as it hears from a senior whistleblower from within the civil service that ministers and advisers were “dangerously complacent” about the issue.

As always on a Sunday, there is a range of political stories on the front pages – the Daily Express hearing from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he is on course to halve inflation by Christmas.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on airport expansions, saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will go against advice to halt any extra capacity as he takes a “pragmatic” approach to net zero pledges.

Political finance is the subject of The Independent, which says major donors are switching from the Conservatives to the Labour.

The Daily Mirror gives over its front page to leaked security secrets, saying hackers linked to Russia have got their hands on details about the nuclear weapons base at Faslane and other sensitive sites.

The Mail on Sunday focuses on an article by Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy in which he reveals every frontline worker at the supermarket will be offered a body camera in a bid to combat the growing number of attacks on staff.

And the Daily Star Sunday tells the story of a woman who has fallen in love with a rollercoaster.