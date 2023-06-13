What we know so far after three killed and others injured in Nottingham attacks
Police have confirmed three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.
A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which saw a number of roads closed across the city.
Here is what we know about the events so far:
– Two University of Nottingham students, both 19, were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.
-One of them has been named as Barnaby Webber, described by Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club, of which he was a member, as a “dear friend”.
– A white van tried to run over three people in Milton Street just after.
– One man is in a critical condition with the two others believed to have suffered minor injuries.
– A third person, a man in his 50s, was then found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road.
– Police believe the suspect stole the man’s vehicle before using it to drive at people in Milton Street.
– Witness Kane Brady told GB News a man was pulled from a white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Bentinck Road at about 5.30am.
– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
– Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
– Police are keeping an “open mind” as to what the motives behind the attacks were and are working with counter-terrorism investigators to establish what happened.
– Shortly before 1pm, armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon in Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.
– Police have carried out searches at addresses across the city.
– The tram network is also disrupted, with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit as the police investigation continues.