When is Black Friday 2022 in Northern Ireland, what are likely to be the best deals and how did the tradition start?

For shoppers November marks a landmark month during the year ahead of Christmas, with the return of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The weekend shopping bonanza is the highlight of many retailer’s annual calendar and is the prime time to grab some potential bargains, both in stores and more often these days online.

With many retailers offering early deals or giving a heads up on what is likely to go on sale, bargains are likely to include everything from electronics like TVs, laptops and games consoles, to the likes of mattresses, home appliances, beauty products, fashion, and toys.

It also marks the first Black Friday since the Covid-19 pandemic, with many expecting shoppers to flock back to stores to grab the best deals.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

There are a range of Black Friday deals on offer.

The Black Friday 2022 sale will officially start on Friday 25 November. In recent years though many of the biggest sales actually fall online the following Monday – dubbed Cyber Monday on 28 November.

Where did the tradition start?

A woman carrying several shopping bags on Henry Street in Dublin's city centre during Black Friday. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Traditionally the huge shopping day takes place in the US the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Originally Philadelphia Police in the 1970s used the terms Black Friday and Black Saturday to describe traffic congestion as the public kicked off the start of the Christmas shopping season, but it has also become the day retailers choose to cut prices in order to attract in customers.

The two days offer worldwide shopping discounts, with their main difference being that Black Friday is based on retail shopping outlets, while Cyber Monday belongs to online shopping.

Some examples of the best deals being offered:

The Nike Store and Adidas will both have up to 50% on most of their items, with JD Sport also having up to half price on selected items.

Beauty retailer Boots also have a range of advertised discounts including better than half-price on selected Oral-B electronic toothbrushes.

Some of the most significant sales this year will be on Amazon, who run their Black Friday week promotion from November 18. It includes up to 60% off fragrances, up to 46% off a range of headphones and discounts on a whole host of other items including laptops, electronic grooming products and televisions.