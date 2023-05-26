When the King and Queen met Armagh’s own Charles and Camilla

King and Queen remark on youngsters’ replica crowns in Armagh on final day of their visit to NI

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured at Enniskillen Castle, Fermanagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland for their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.

King Charles III greets a woman and her dog as he attends a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square on May 25, 2023 in Armagh, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet characters representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Ulster. Photo credit : Brian Lawless/PA Wire

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Camilla Nowawakowska aged 8 and Charles Murray aged 8 from Armstrong primary school Armagh outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The King and Queen were greeted by a younger Charles and Camilla sporting “pretty cool” hand-made crowns when they arrived in Armagh on the last day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Camilla Nowawakowska (8) wore a crepe-paper replica of the Queen’s own headpiece while Charles Murray, also 8, donned a purple paper crown decorated with stickers.

“Goodness me, isn’t that funny,” the Queen said. “You’ve got very smart crowns on, they’re a little bit lighter than the one I had on. They look pretty cool with all the jewels.”

King thanks Armagh for the warm welcome to Northern Ireland

The start of the royal couple’s second day in Northern Ireland began in the city with a special church service which was attended by various religious leaders, including Church of Ireland Archbishop Rev John McDowell and Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin.

While the King attended St Patrick’s Cathedral, Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library and Museum which contains 42,000 printed works in addition to its collection of maps and atlases.

Among the 18th century library’s treasures is Jonathan Swift’s own copy of his famous 1726 book, Gulliver’s Travels, with corrections in his own handwriting.

The Queen spoke to Drelincourt Primary School children and volunteers from Dementia NI before signing a commemorative photograph for the museum.

Both royals met members of the Methodist College Belfast choir who sang at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey earlier this month, before shaking hands with several artisan food producers in the city’s Market Theatre Square.

They were given gifts by members of the public as they enjoyed a cultural performance.

Four people dressed as legendary figures — warrior goddess Queen Macha, St Patrick, High King of Ireland Brian Boru and warrior Cu Chulainn — were among those who lined the path to the stage.

Performers showcased Ulster Scots, Irish, Chinese and South Asian traditions through music, song and dance before King Charles III thanked the community for its hospitality.

“I did just want to say before we leave that it’s been the greatest pleasure to join you here today,” he said. “I realise it was 23 years ago since I was last here, and I think opened The Market Place building, which I’m so pleased to see is still going strong and I hope making a huge difference to Armagh.

“But if I may say so it’s been particularly special to meet so many of you today, also a large number of schoolchildren whose exams, I suspect, we have totally disrupted.”

Charles joked that “it’s bound to be my fault” if they fail as he noted the diversity on display and “extra richness” it provides.

Charles, who was wearing a grey suit, and Camilla, dressed in a green coat dress by Fiona Clare and sporting an emerald and diamond Cartier brooch which belonged to the late Queen, then greeted crowds waving Union flags and bearing gifts.

Rebekah Busby’s pet pooch Teddy, who had chewed through his lead while she waited to catch a glimpse, even got a pat.

“I think the King said ‘Oh my goodness, look at this dog’,” Rebekah said, describing the atmosphere as “unreal”.

The King and Queen then boarded a helicopter to Co Fermanagh where they were greeted by large crowds who sang God Save The King.

The enthusiasm at Enniskillen Castle resulted in an impromptu walkabout — but not before Charles and Camilla were serenaded by the Caritas Chamber Choir.

High Sheriff Noelle McAlinden, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council vice chairman Allan Rainey, local school children and Army cadets were among those who lined up to welcome the couple into the historic courtyard of the 16th century castle as Rather Be by Clean Bandit was sung.

Northern Ireland’s two main traditions were on full display with Irish and Ulster Scots dancers also present. Mr Rainey presented the couple with a specially made coronation basket from Belleek Pottery.

Both Charles and Camilla appeared touched to learn about the Kindness Postbox initiative designed to help those who are isolated and disconnected before they met with those involved in The Big Lunch in Co Fermanagh.

“That’s so important,” Camilla remarked.

Catholic priest Father Brian D’Arcy was among those who spoke with Charles and Camilla during the visit which he said was more than just “a run-of-the-mill event for them”.

“The Queen was particularly anxious about the loneliness here and she has concerns about people being left behind,” he said. “Then the King was anxious about the environment and he also spoke about voluntary work that is done here and the importance of voluntary work.

“They went above and beyond their call of duty.

“They spoke to everyone and shook hands with everyone, it was a great cross-community event.”