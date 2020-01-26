Why we remember the Holocaust

Dr Katy Radford, whose five uncles and grandmother died in the Holocaust, says those horror events have lessons for Northern Ireland as it recovers from three decades of conflict

In this 75th year after the liberation of Auschwitz, it is fitting that we respectfully ask why we continue to hold memorials to and commemorate this event. This is not least so as in the years since, we have experienced other genocides in Cambodia, Darfur, Bosnia and Rwanda and the murder of thousands of unarmed civilians by the states in which they live in other parts of the world along with a growth in terrorist activities against other citizens internationally.

Over the last 10 years I have taken many groups of people on study visits to Auschwitz Birkenau as part of EU-funded peace and reconciliation programmes aimed at building positive relations in Northern Ireland. And I fundamentally believe that the learning from these visits can be life-changing.

My professional commitment to Holocaust work is grounded in my family's losses at the Maly Trostinets camp.

But it is also informed by the responses of those family members who survived the Holocaust and by the experiences of those I work with in Northern Ireland who have also experienced traumatic and inhuman losses.

They can be of immense value in developing ethical and shared responses to others' traumatic loss when they are facilitated in a measured, considered and reflective way.

I have in mind as I write the image of an elderly former serving RUC officer pushing the wheelchair of a former Republican prisoner along the cobbled stones on a cold spring morning and the depth of their conversations after the visit still resonates.

When people have a carefully managed opportunity to consider how unintentional and easy it can be to assume the roles of witness and bystander to those who are victims and perpetrators, the Holocaust and subsequent genocides become an important learning tool for us in how we address not just our legacy of division and traumatic loss but begin to change our mindsets to plan and look forward rather than backwards.

The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers. It started with whispers and looks. It was consolidated by acts of exclusivity and associated cruelties embedded into institutional practice and policies validated by governing structures that ensured that children, based on their religion and cultural identity, were educated separately from others with different traditions.

And, so the access to goods and services became the privilege of some, the social, economic and cultural rights of others were eradicated.

The Holocaust crept like a virus through communities for whom acceptable levels of segregation, violence and division became intertwined with a perverse sense of national identity, revisionism and a denial of the rights of those wishing to express themselves through diverse rituals and customs. Language, arts and music became feared as weapons of resistance as much as they were a celebration of ancient and much cherished cultural traditions.

I struggle with memorials and plaques of all kinds.

I find careful and painstaking granite work and inscriptions to honour the dead overwhelming and as numbingly painful to confront in a city centre park or dedicated space for victims as I do a small fading roadside photograph and plastic flower left to a lost loved-one, irrespective of their identity or the circumstances of their deaths.

My concern is such that I feel it is wrong to pass by without acknowledging these, but equally, I admit that I do not want the responsibility of having to bear witness to each pain or explain that level of loss to my children or grandchildren so I tend to prefer a less is more approach to memorialisation.

That is not comfortable or easy to admit and is more nuanced than it might sound. But I do not believe we will ever get anywhere in terms of how Northern Ireland addresses the enormity of our own losses and those of recent asylum seekers and refugees who have sought a safe haven here, until we take a long hard look at how, where and what we commemorate and why we choose to do it in the way we do.

That is why we must continue to remember.

Loss is loss. So if we can learn from others' humane responses as much as from any lack of humanity to understand the progression of how people become contaminated by the toxicity that leads to genocide, then we are closer to living together in a more meaningful and mutually respectful way. Here we are still transitioning away from a legacy of conflict and in the main coexisting and tolerating one another, perhaps more compliant with legislation than we are of evidencing any real commitment to a shared and positive future that takes us out of our 'tribal' patterns.

The public space, whether that is a geographical place or a media opportunity where we can commemorate, must be an opportunity for respectful consideration rather than a challenge to others.

Much good work on the values and approach to this was done by those preparing for the decade of centenaries commemorations across the island, and I believe that the film-makers and other artists, those dreamers and thinkers who bring abstractions, words and sounds to reflect the world as it is, could or should be, are often those best placed to aid us through this process.

Consequently the 33 large scale iron and bronze chairs in the former Jewish ghetto in Krakow remain a poignant reminder of the thousands of those taken from there and whose ghosts remain an absent presence in the town square.

I have several pieces of film and recordings of my late mother Inge speaking about her experiences and the loss of five brothers and her mother in the camps.

One which I hold most dear is the website tribute on her death by the Holocaust Education Trust of her on a rainy day in Belfast at an Amnesty Unite Against Racism rally in 2014.

Then in her 80s, and using her zimmer frame, she made her way on her own by bus from the Ards Peninsula to attend the rally where she was filmed in solidarity with more recent refugees.

And, it is a tribute to the Executive Office and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland that they have jointly taken forward a legacy art commission to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz which will be used in schools and other public spaces to educate and reflect.

Visits to sites and venues where atrocities have occurred and which commemorate victims are not without problems. This is particularly so when they are conducted as some form of dark tourism strategy with political as well fiscal ramifications.

And, there are many situations where state sponsorship of citizens to undertake a 'show and tell' commentary of atrocities fuels a perverse trauma economy and runs the risk of perpetuating inter-generational victim status, with all the concomitant psycho-social issues that these have brought up in other jurisdictions.

Which is why the commissioning and management of community plans and artistic responses is often best done over time and with much consultation.

It is a tribute to Ards and North Down Council that they enabled poet Maureen Boyle and visual artists Eleanor Wheeler and Alan Cargo to work on their collaboration with the community in Millisle over a year.

Their installation of a public sculpture and the poem 'Swallows' at the beach park is a reminder to all of the basic values that were extended to the Kindertransport children who fled Nazi occupied Europe to find safety with the local community and the welcome warmth of humanity and kindness.

Dr Katy Radford is project manager and senior researcher at the Institute for Conflict Research in Belfast