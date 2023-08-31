Widow pays tribute to ‘amazing’ officer killed trying to save man on rail tracks

Sergeant Graham Saville died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The widow of Sergeant Graham Saville who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks has paid tribute to her “wonderful” husband.

The response officer based at Newark police station, who had recently been promoted, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on Thursday August 24, and died in hospital on Tuesday.

On Thursday Sgt Saville’s wife issued a short tribute through the force in which she said: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full.

“He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

“Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated. The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was.

“We are so lucky to have loved him.”

Police said Sgt Saville’s death had devastated the father-of-two’s family but they had “taken great comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration for him”.

British Transport Police are leading the inquiry into the incident, which led to the 29-year-old man on the railway line being treated in hospital for injuries caused by electricity.

Police are not carrying out a criminal investigation into Sgt Saville’s death.

A JustGiving fundraiser for the family of the “hugely respected” officer has reached more than £125,000 in donations.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it received a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police after Sgt Saville’s death and is investigating how a man, unrelated to police, sustained severe burns.

Sergeant Graham Saville who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Colleagues of Sgt Saville paid tribute to him, describing him as a “family man” and a “true friend”.

Speaking on behalf of his team at Radford Road Police Station, Pc Matt Pugsley said: “Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.

“He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service.

“He had tutored a number of officers, and they all speak so highly of him.

“Graham’s presence would lift the mood of any shift and he was always eager to help and support the team.

“As officers we sometimes deal with some horrendous incidents and Graham would always ensure the team were coping. This is testament to his character.

“Graham also had an amazing sense of humour and would always make the team laugh.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in the team and the force, and it will be felt for many years to come.”