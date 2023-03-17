William and Kate celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been pictured celebrating St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards at the annual parade in Aldershot today.
William is the outgoing Colonel of the Irish Guards, while Kate is the incoming Colonel.
It is the first time Kate has attended the parade as Colonel of the regiment, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain.
The princess presented the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who in turn issued it along the ranks, as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.
The parade concludes with a royal salute and march-past, where Kate takes the salute as the new Colonel.
After the parade the couple will meet the Irish Guards Association, which is made up of past members of the Irish Guards.
Kate will be invited to inspect the front rank whilst William will inspect the second rank.
The visit is expected to conclude with a toast to the couple.
Princess Kate kept up her tradition of wearing a gold Cartier shamrock brooch that reportedly belongs to the Irish Guards. Its first outing was in 2011, and she has been the exclusive public wearer of the piece ever since.