William and King tell Lionesses of nation’s pride despite World Cup final loss

The Prince of Wales is president of the FA (Hugh Hastings/PA)

The King and the Prince of Wales sent personal messages to the Lionesses after their heart-breaking defeat in their first World Cup final, telling them of the country’s pride in their historic achievements.

Heir to the throne William told England’s women’s team “you have done yourselves and this nation proud”, while Charles said “while I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated”.

William, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the tense game together at their Anmer Hall country home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The prince, who is president of the FA, faced a backlash after his decision not to attend the historic match in Sydney on Sunday.

After England lost 1-0 to Spain, William, on his Kensington Royal social media account, thanked the squad for their “footballing memories” and said their “spirit and drive” had “paved the way for generations to come”.

William wrote: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.

“Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.

“Congratulations to Spain. W”

Meanwhile the King, who was attending church near Balmoral with the Queen as the Lionesses were battling in the momentous match, also sent his thoughts and commiserations to the team.

“While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition,” he said.

The King and Queen arriving at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles and Camilla spent around an hour at Crathie Kirk at a Sunday service which began at 11.30am while the England squad were being put through their paces in the tense clash in Sydney.

The King, who is head of the Church of England and also head of state, appeared to have missed watching the bulk of the game on television.

In his message afterwards, Charles said the Lionesses had earned their places in the history books and their achievements would “serve as an inspiration for generations to come”.

A Palace source had said on Saturday: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

The King and Camilla may have been able to make it back to Birkhall, where they are believed to be staying, for the final few moments of the game.

William and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were both criticised for not travelling to Australia to watch the Lionesses’ big moment, amid accusations they would have done so if the men’s team had been playing.

No senior member of the British royal family attended the match.

But Queen Letizia of Spain, dressed in a patriotic red trouser suit, was there with her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia in order to show her country’s commitment to national football.

Queen Letizia of Spain poses for a photo with a fan at the end of the Fifa Women’s World Cup final match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Queen Letizia and her daughter were front and centre of the celebrations in the stadium afterwards, taking to the podium to shake hands with the England players and hug the Spanish side as they collected their medals.

It is the first time the Lionesses have reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team has competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who was in Sydney, defended both the prince and the PM, calling William a “tremendous supporter of the sport” who was disappointed not to be there.

She said Mr Sunak felt “very passionately about the women’s game” and would be “watching and cheering” them on.

England’s Millie Bright (left) and Alex Greenwood react after their defeat in the Fifa Women’s World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame” that William had not travelled to Australia, saying: “This should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot, after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

Veteran broadcaster Jon Sopel suggested it was “inconceivable” that William and the PM would not travel if it was the men’s team playing.

Sopel tweeted: “Happy to accept might be impossible for the PM, given other commitments. But Prince William? Why?”

Meanwhile presenter Dan Walker tweeted his support for William.

“We all know he’d get hammered for the cost & climate impact of flying all the way to Australia for one football match,” Walker wrote.

The Prince of Wales playing table football with members of England Women’s football team during a visit to St George’s Park in June (Phil Noble/PA)

The King had urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in a message ahead of the game, and William apologised to the Lionesses for not being there in a video message with Charlotte on Saturday.

It is understood William made the decision not to go because a trip to Australia would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time.

But in December, his office was looking at possible plans for him to attend the men’s World Cup staged by controversial hosts Qatar if England had made the final, despite initially having no plans to be there due to a busy schedule.

Charles is King of Australia and is yet to travel there since his accession.

Questions have been raised about the diplomatic implications of William visiting the country before his father has had chance as the new monarch, and also whether Australia would have been responsible for footing the bill for William’s security costs during his stay.

The late Queen attended the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley and presented captain Bobby Moore with the trophy.