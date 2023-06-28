William ‘not happy’ with gambling firms sponsoring football shirts

Charles and Elisabeth Ritchie after receiving their Member of the Order of the British Empire medals from the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales “made clear” he is “not happy” with gambling companies sponsoring football shirts, the bereaved parents of an addict have said.

Liz and Charles Ritchie both received MBEs from William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for their work setting up the charity Gambling with Lives in 2018.

Their son Jack Ritchie, 24, died from suicide in 2017 after getting addicted to gambling while in sixth form.

Speaking about getting her award from WIlliam, Ms Ritchie said: “He said he didn’t feel he could offer us congratulations wholeheartedly because the work that we did followed on from the death of our son.

Jack Ritchie, centre, at his graduation with his parents (Gambling with Lives/PA)

“We talked about his work with men’s mental health and that 500 deaths a year, about 10 per cent of all suicides, are related to gambling.

“And we talked about toxic forms of gambling that harm the brain.

“He just agreed, really.”

Mr Ritchie said William is “not happy” that Aston Villa, the club the prince supports, has signed a three-year shirt sponsorship deal with gambling platform BK8.

Premier League clubs collectively agreed in April to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of match shirts but the decision will only come into effect at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Speaking about William, Mr Ritchie said: “He was not happy with it and he thought that gambling sponsorship would be banned.”

Ms Ritchie said: “He made it very clear that he didn’t approve of the sponsorship.

“We talked about the advertising and just the sheer scale of the advertising and the fact that that’s really unpopular with the public.

“Basically, he was agreeing with us.”

Mr Ritchie said William agreed “it should be not a voluntary arrangement. This should be banned. This should be government legislation”.

The couple, from Sheffield, have long argued that gambling-related suicide is directly linked to addictive betting products and the industry’s “predatory” marketing practices.

They founded Gambling with Lives to support other gambling-bereaved families and raise awareness of gambling-related suicide.

The couple were highly critical of the Government’s gambling white paper, published in April, which they said goes “nowhere near” far enough.

The long-awaited paper outlined a series of measures to make online gambling safer, including tougher affordability checks and limits on online slot machine stakes, but said most of the proposals would be subject to further consultation.

Mr Ritchie said: “As we sit here today, nothing has happened.

“It will be another two years before any of these changes are implemented. In that time, another 1,000 young people would have died.”

The couple dedicated their MBEs to those who have died from gambling addiction and their families.

William is said to have voiced his appointment at his side, Aston Villa, signing a shirt sponsorship deal with a gambling firm (PA)

Ms Ritchie said: “Jack can’t be here to speak for himself but we speak with his voice.

“It’s on behalf of all the people who’ve died that we’ve accepted it and all the people who’ve been campaigning and all the other families. It’s not us alone.

“It doesn’t belong to us. It belongs to all of them.”

Mr Ritchie, meanwhile, described the award as a “very public acknowledgement” of the dangers of gambling “by the Government”.

He said: “We saw it as recognition by the Government of just how harmful gambling is.

“It is a very public acknowledgement of that.”