William sympathises with Grenfell survivors and families seeking justice

The Prince of Wales is presented with a shirt by Grenfell survivors (PA)

Grenfell survivors and bereaved families have described the Prince of Wales as being “very passionate” about the community getting justice and closure following the devastating blaze.

William, who attended last year’s memorial marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze, visited Championship football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) to hear how it provided support in the aftermath of the fire and since.

Grenfell is less than a mile from QPR’s Loftus Road ground in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, and the fire, on June 14 2017 – which claimed 72 lives, shocked the nation.

The Prince of Wales met QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand during his visit to Loftus Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

Survivor Paul Menacer, 29, met William, president of the Football Association, with others who escaped from the tower block fire or lost loved ones in the blaze, in the stands at QPR.

Mr Menacer played in the Game 4 Grenfell match staged a few months after the fire at Loftus Road, that saw QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand manage a side which took on fellow former England striker Alan Shearer’s players.

The 29-year-old has since masterminded the Grenfell Memorial Cup, a football event staged for the past two years, which it is hoped will become a permanent fixture – and William received an invitation to join in next year and a QPR shirt featuring a green Grenfell heart commemorating those who died.

William chatted to members of QPR’s trust who work in the locally supporting the community (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Menacer said about William’s visit: “I think the most important thing from it is the fact that he’s very adamant and very passionate about us as bereaved survivors getting justice…which I think is very very important.”

He added: “The fact that we have someone in his position that is still wanting the justice and fight for us, and he made that perfectly clear to us aswell that he hoped we can all get our own closures in our own sort of similar ways…”