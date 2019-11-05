William to pay official visit to Kuwait and Oman

The Duke of Cambridge is to visit Kuwait and Oman (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman, Kensington Palace has announced.

William, second in line to throne, will undertake the trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The four-day visit will take place between Sunday December 1 and Wednesday December 4.

Kensington Palace said further details would be announced in due course.

The announcement comes not long after the Cambridges returned from their successful official visit to Pakistan.

PA