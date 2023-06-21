Windrush campaigner urges Government to rule out closing compensation scheme

Flowers were laid at the Windrush Square memorial during the service (Harry Stedman/PA)

A Windrush campaigner has called on the Government to categorically rule out closing the compensation scheme set up in the wake of the scandal, as an anniversary tribute service was held in London.

Caribbean high commissioners to the UK joined British politicians for the commemorative event held at Windrush Square in Brixton, south London.

Wednesday’s event in memory of Caribbean men and women who served the UK in past conflicts, came a day ahead of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush to England.

Caribbean high commissioners and other dignitaries attended the commemorative event at Windrush Square in Brixton (Harry Stedman/PA)

Campaigner Patrick Vernon said the anniversary was bittersweet, and that those whose lives had been devastated by the scandal were being “re-traumatised”.

The scandal, which erupted in 2018, saw many British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, denied access to healthcare and benefits and threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in the UK.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England on June 22 1948 at Tilbury Docks in Essex, bringing people from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Mr Vernon, who spoke at Wednesday’s event, previously voiced concerns that the compensation scheme set up in the wake of the scandal could be wound down within a year, saying thousands would miss out.

It has been reported that the Home Office unit set up with responsibility for reforming the department in the wake of the scandal – which saw many people lose their homes, jobs and face the threat of deportation – was to be disbanded.

The Home Office has said the scheme – available to people of all ages and nationalities, including those from African, Asian and Caribbean backgrounds who had suffered due to being unable to prove their legal right to live in the UK – would “stay open as long as needed”.

But Mr Vernon insisted that more clarity from the Government was needed.

He told the PA news agency after the service: “Rishi (Sunak) could press the button and sort out the compensation scheme and make it easier for everyone, right now. I believe that.”

Asked about uncertainty around the scheme, Mr Vernon said: “It would be great for the Government to give a categorical ‘no’, but it all feels bit by bit.

“These indicators make you question whether they are serious about this.”

The scheme has faced criticism for being slow and inefficient, and the latest figures show hundreds of cases have been in the system for at least a year.

Addressing those gathered at the event, Mr Vernon said: “We shouldn’t call it the Windrush scandal anymore, I think we should call it the Home Office scandal, because the Windrush generation played their part, made their sacrifices and are now being re-traumatised as a result of failure of Government.

“(It is) another chapter of racial discrimination in Britain, and unfortunately Windrush Day will always be bittersweet.

“It’s going to be bitter because of the injustice that’s still ongoing and we’re still fighting for, but it has to be sweet to recognise those pioneers.”

Helen Hayes MP, left to right, Florence Eshalomi MP and Bell Ribeiro Addy MP in front of the memorial (Harry Stedman/PA)

Deputy Mayor of London Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard was among those giving speeches during the event, as well as Mayor of Lambeth Sarbaz Barznji.

Mr Barznji said: “The Windrush generation brought talent, knowledge and determination, that shaped our cultural fabric.”

He stressed that the anniversary should be “a catalyst for change”, adding: “Your resilience and unwavering determination have enriched future generations. We owe you a debt of gratitude that can never be paid fully.”

Artist Alexander D Great performed several songs describing the struggles of the Windrush generation and remembering those who had served in the world wars.

Wreaths of flowers were laid by the respective high commissioners on the African Caribbean War Memorial, which was built on the 50th anniversary in 1998.

John Agard’s poem Windrush Child was read out during the event to a crowd that included dignitaries, passers-by and a group of local schoolchildren.