Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack
A 72-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.
West Mercia Police said the attack happened in Quay Street, Worcester, at around 2am on Sunday.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The street has been declared a crime scene and has been closed to the public.
Police said in a statement: “West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, in the early hours of this morning.
“A 56-year-old male is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.”
The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.