Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 72-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Worcester (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

A 72-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

West Mercia Police said the attack happened in Quay Street, Worcester, at around 2am on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The street has been declared a crime scene and has been closed to the public.

Police said in a statement: “West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, in the early hours of this morning.

“A 56-year-old male is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.”

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.