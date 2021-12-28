Woman admits duping Meghan Markle over ‘hand picked’ flowers during Belfast visit

We’d all have to admit we have done it at some stage — bend the truth a little. But not many would admit to doing it to royalty.

Almost four years after she joined the crowds in Belfast in March 2018 to welcome Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a north Down woman has come clean — and the video of her confession has blossomed online with thousands sharing the moment she handed a bunch of flowers ‘hand picked from her garden’ to the visiting VIP.

The video shows Laura-Ann Barr passing the flowers to a delighted Meghan and the pair engage in conversation — but having lived with her secret since that day, she has finally revealed the truth.

Laura-Ann, who now owns an artificial flower business called Little Buds, has gone viral on TikTok since sharing the video.

“That time I panicked and lied to Meghan that the flowers I gave her were from my garden (they were really just from Tesco),” she captioned the short video. The mum of three boys had been in the city where the Royal couple were popping into Belfast’s Crown Bar when she took the video, and now almost six million have viewed her confession.

Laura-Ann added: “After duping Meghan with my home grown garden flowers I set up Little Buds specialising in realistic artificial plants and bouquets because who has the time to grow flowers?”

Meghan's in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been keeping an eye on Laura-Ann’s work, and shared an Instagram post from her just before Christmas.