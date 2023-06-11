Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following two deaths in Stoke-on-Trent

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two people in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm on Sunday following reports of an assault involving a man and a woman.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers then went to a home on Flax Street and found two people unresponsive and injured inside as they went to arrest the suspect.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both people, who have not been named, died at the scene.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, of Staffordshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case and we are working hard to understand more about what happened leading up to these two people losing their lives.

“We ask that people do not speculate on the circumstances at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends, and could hinder our enquiries.

“We understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community and further afield. We know that the woman arrested is related to the people and we don’t believe there is wider threat to the public at this time.

“Cordons are currently in place at a home on Flax Street and at a car wash on Campbell Road.”

Anyone with any information which could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Detectives are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from those who were in the area at the time.