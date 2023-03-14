Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann ‘didn’t exist’ before the age of five

Julia Wandelt (21) attracted worldwide attention when she shared a series of videos online claiming to be the young British girl who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007.

A woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann “didn’t exist” until she was five years old, according to private investigator and medium Dr Fia Johansson.

Julia Wandelt, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wendell, attracted worldwide attention when she shared a series of videos online claiming to be the young British girl who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007.

She told viewers that she has collected a bank of “evidence” that proves she is the child at the centre of one of the world’s most notorious missing person cases.

She pointed out that she has the same mark on the pupil of her eye as shown in photos of Madeleine as a toddler and claimed that she has never seen her birth certificate despite asking her mother to see it “many times”.

And while she is 21 years old and Madeleine would only be 19 today, Julia believes that her age may have been changed by potential kidnappers to avoid suspicion.

Her quest to find out her true identity led her to Dr Johansson, an “award-winning Psychic Medium” who claims to have helped law enforcements solve numerous cold cases and locate the bodies of missing people.

Dr Johansson recently travelled to Poland to visit Julia and the pair are now in the US together as they continue to search for answers.

Speaking with RadarOnline, Dr Johansson said that her team has been combing through hospital records in Wroclaw, where Julia grew up, but failed to find any documentation pertaining to the first five years of her life.

“It was so strange because everything in Julia’s health book, everything, started at the age of five,” the medium explained.

“So, everything between the ages of zero months to five years – everything — is missing!

“And there is no signature by a doctor showing that they had removed any of the records from her file. She just doesn’t exist during that time frame.”

It comes after Julia’s family called out “her lies” in a public statement where they alleged that she took her own birth certificate from their home.

The statement, shared to a Polish missing persons page on Facebook, said: “It is obvious to us as a family that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and stepdaughter. We have memories, we have pictures.

“Julia also owns these photos because she took them from the family home along with her birth certificate.

“We have always tried to understand any situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medications, psychologists and psychiatrists were all provided to Julia.

"She was not left alone. Threats at our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activities on the Internet. We've seen it all, and we've tried to prevent it, explain it, we've asked her to stop”.

They continued: “We always tried to help her get back on her feet. Julia has been of age for several years. She moved out of the house.

"She refuses treatment, does not take medication regularly. She also did not take advantage of the possibility of treatment at a very good centre in Poland, which agreed to accept her.

“Julia once wanted to be a singer, a model. She always wanted to be popular. What's happening now has given her 1 million followers.

"We're scared if Julia will carry the inevitable. The Internet does not forget, and it is obvious that Julia is not Maddie.

“We are devastated by the current situation. At the same time, we want to state that we will not give interviews, publish any photos, comment on articles.”