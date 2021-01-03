You'll Never Walk Alone singer Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

His friend said the Gerry and the Pacemakers singer died after a short illness.

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden has died at the age of 78.

His friend Pete Price said the singer, known for hits like You’ll Never Walk Alone, died after a short illness.

Broadcaster Price wrote on Instagram: “It’s with a very heavy heart, after speaking to the family, that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

“I’m sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

You’ll Never Walk Alone enjoyed a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic after a cover of the song, featuring Captain Sir Tom Moore, reached number one in the UK singles chart.

Gerry and the Pacemakers, a hit in the 1960s Merseybeat scene, completed sell-out tours around the world.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who is from Liverpool and covered Marsden’s song Ferry Across The Mersey, tweeted: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden.

“What a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. #ferryacrossthemersey #youllneverwalkalone”