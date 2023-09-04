Youth, 15, admits attempted GBH after stabbing teacher in school corridor

A boy has admitted attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident at Tewkesbury Academy in July (Ben Birchall/PA)

A teenager has admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, admitted on Monday to attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound maths teacher Jamie Sansom in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, at the start of a two-day trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack on July 10 at Tewkesbury Academy.

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a stab wound in the attack (Tewkesbury Academy/PA)

Remanding the teenager into a youth detention facility, District Judge Lynne Matthews told him: “We’ll need to know more about you and the court will need to hear proposals from the youth offending team.

“I don’t know what your sentence will be – I’m not going to guess.

“You will be sentenced on September 28. You will be remanded until September 28 which means I’m not sending you home.”

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” after the attack.

The boy was due to stand trial charged with a more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of attempted wounding with intent.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on the same day he was attacked and said he was “recovering well”.

The defendant was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on September 28.