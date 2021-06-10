Zoe Salmon: how I missed out on meeting Prince Philip

Ex-Blue Peter star joins huge Duke of Edinburgh fundraising challenge

Zoe Salmon has told of her regret at missing out on an opportunity to meet the Duke of Edinburgh shortly before he stepped down from his official engagements.

The former Blue Peter presenter had been invited to attend a Duke of Edinburgh Award ceremony in 2017 but was unable to go as it clashed with another event in her diary.

A few weeks later, Prince Philip announced his decision to retire. He was 95 at the time. He died at Windsor Castle on April 9 this year, aged 99 and was the longest-serving royal consort.

Zoe is one of several well-known names helping the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme to launch its biggest ever fundraising challenge. The Do It 4 Youth launch coincides with what have been the Duke’s 100th birthday and consists of a four-part, four-week DofE-inspired sponsored challenge to raise money to support young people across the UK.

Presenter and podcast host Zoe is joined by Gold Award Holder Kyle Briscoe, from Newtownards, as Do It 4 Youth team captains for Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the Bangor woman said she was honoured to be team captain and said she hoped the public would support her fun, four-week hula hoop challenge to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds build lifelong belief in themselves.

“This is a fabulous challenge to be involved with and is open to people of all ages and abilities who are looking to do something fun or adventurous,” she said.

“It’s my first time working with the Duke of Edinburgh Award although I was invited to give a speech at a ceremony in 2017, which would’ve been a lovely opportunity to meet the Duke.

“Unfortunately, the event clashed with something else in my diary and I couldn’t go. It wasn’t long afterwards that the Duke announced his retirement. The awards ceremony had been one of his last official engagements and I was so disappointed that I’d missed out on the chance to meet him.

“I’ve met a few members of the royal family, but never the Duke and I always thought he came across as a gentleman; good fun and with a good heart.

“It’s a pity I never got to meet him but it’s nice to be honouring his name in this way on what would have been his 100th birthday.”

The four challenges are: Get Up — a physical activity such as cycling or climbing, Skill Up — learn a new skill, Free Up — give up something like sugar or social media and Hand Up — lend a hand in your local community.

Zoe said: “When I was on Blue Peter, I took part in many challenges such as running marathons or climbing mountains, so I wanted to do something different.

“I’ve decided to do the Get Up challenge. I’m going to do a one-month hula hoop, starting with one minute and increasing daily by a minute, peaking at 35 minutes by the end of the month, with a five-minute increment on the final day.

“By the end of July, I will have hula hooped for a total of 500 minutes. Not only is it great for the core, but it’s a fun way of keeping fit and anyone can do it. It’s accessible too.

“After such a challenging year, I hope people will help us raise money for these young people. So many have suffered through the pandemic and this is our chance to help.”

To sign up for #DoIt4Youth, visit www.dofe.org/doit4youth