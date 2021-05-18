Unauthorised mystery cameras installed around Tyrone vanish after police alerted

Cameras were put up in the Town Castle Road and Hollyhill areas.

A number of mystery cameras were installed in parts of Co Tyrone before vanishing after concerns were raised with police.

Members of the public spotted the devices at Cashel Bridge, Crockanboy Road, Aughnamirigan Road and Greencastle Road.

Some were fixed to telegraph poles and other similar structures, all without permission.

More were reported in areas of Strabane.

There are strict rules around the installation of such devices, laid out in the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

Such activity requires authorisation because the gathering of information or data can infringe on human rights.

After being made aware of the cameras, local independent councillor Emmet McAleer contacted a number of public bodies, none of which had any knowledge of the devices or knew who was responsible.

He began with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, which confirmed the planning department was unaware of the cameras and that planning permission had neither been sought nor approved in advance.

BT and the PSNI responded in the same way.

Police requested information on the device locations to investigate if any criminal offence had been committed.

The Crown Estate advised the cameras were part of a traffic survey in connection with a 40km powerline planning application filed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN).

Mr McAleer said: “Valid questions remain as to who instructed the installation of these cameras and with what relevant legal or planning permission. What detail/information has been gathered and stored, and by whom? It is worrying that, to date, none of the statutory bodies contacted appear to know anything about these spy cameras.”

The Crown Estate has since confirmed it had no involvement in the incident and the NIEN application was separate.

BBC Local Democracy put a number of questions to police to establish if the devices were erected on behalf of the PSNI or a private initiative.

The force was also asked if device installers had RIPA authorisation.

Police confirmed a number of cameras appeared at junctions in the Strabane and Omagh areas on May 13.

A spokesperson said: “These do not belong to, nor were they erected by, the PSNI. Police established this was a private initiative carried out by a contractor in relation to a planning application/traffic survey. The contractor has since removed the cameras. The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is aware.”

The DfI was asked when it learned of the devices, who installed them, why and if an investigation was under way.

A spokesperson replied: “[The department] was made aware of these devices on May 14 in correspondence from a local councillor.

"The department is not investigating as the placement of such devices, should they require planning permission, is a matter for the local council to determine.”