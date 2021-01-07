US Capitol building breached as pro-Trump demonstrators storm Capitol Hill

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol (J. Scott Applewhite/AP/PA)

A woman who was shot inside the US Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died, according to police.

The woman has not yet been named but is believed to be a civilian.

It comes as Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced lawmakers would return to continue a vote count on the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win over President Donald Trump would continue on Wednesday night.

She said after consulting with other Democratic leaders, and "calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use".

It's after the building was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden's victory broke through security barricades.

Congress went into abrupt recess as hundreds of Pro-Trump protestors breached security on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

There have also been multiple injuries to law enforcement officers and the entire of the National Guard of Washington DC and others from Virginia have been deployed to Capitol Hill to dissolve the ensuing standoff.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Officials have now declared the US Capitol complex "secure" after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump.

An announcement saying "the Capitol is secure" rang out on Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House.

In a tweet after his supporters stormed the Capitol Building, President Donald Trump said: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Later he tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

In Northern Ireland, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the scenes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney described the scenes as "shocking" in a strongly-worded tweet.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the incident. "Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress," he said.

"The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

It's after Vice President Mike Pence was ushered out of the Senate as hundreds of protestors breached the secure perimeter and with loud bangs and flash bang grenades were seen exploding as the crowds filtered into the Capitol Building.

Images of an armed standoff emerged as security officials barricaded the door of the House floor and had weapons drawn and pointed towards the door as protestors stormed the building.

The Washington DC police chief said at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far over the protests.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attack "a riot" and Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier declared a 6pm curfew.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol Building as politicians were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no-one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Many House representatives were evacuated with one House member Gerry Connolly telling CNN that all representatives were given gas masks upon their evacuation.

Members of Congress that could not be evacuated were told to shelter in place.

The New York Times reported that a pipe bomb was found and safely detonated at Republican National Committee headquarters in downtown DC this afternoon. The headquarters of Democratic National Committee were evacuated as a precaution.

In a public address, President-elect Joe Biden said: “At this hour, our democracy is under unprecendented assault, unlike anything we have seen in modern times. This is an assault on the citadel of liberty. The Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol's security that is sworn to protect them."

Mr Biden said the "scenes of chaos" at the Capitol "do not reflect the true America and do not represent who we are."

The Present-elect branded the scenes as extremism and said, "this is not dissent, this is disorder."

"It's chaos, it borders on sedition and it must end now. The words of a President matter, no matter who that President is," Mr Biden said.