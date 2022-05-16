US slaps bans on 600 people with suspected links to Kinahan cartel

The action against the Kinahans was announced by the US last month

Up to 600 people with suspected links to the Kinahan cartel have been banned from entering the US, according to Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll.

Mr O’Driscoll said the sanctions had been imposed banning travel to the US for those connected to the organised crime group, including a number involved with professional boxing.

He told RTÉ News that businesses associated with boxing, in particular, and with connections to the US are of “particular focus” to the US authorities.

The action against the Kinahans was announced by the US last month

The senior garda, who is in charge of tackling organised crime, met officials from the US Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies during a trip to the States at the weekend.

In April, US law enforcement announced major sanctions against Christy Kinahan, his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr, and others connected to the Kinahans.

US authorities have also offered a $5 million reward for information that would lead to convictions.