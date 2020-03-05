Vehicles destroyed in Ballymoney arson attack

One of the vehicles set alight in the arson attack. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

Three vehicles have been destroyed in an arson attack in Ballymoney in the early hours of Thursday.

The vehicles were set alight in the Alexandra Avenue area and the incident was reported to police shortly before 4am.

Police attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and found three vehicles and a garage on fire.

It's believed the fire was started deliberately, spreading from the vehicles to the garage and causing significant damage.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses and ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 140 of 05/03/20.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.