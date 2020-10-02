Video shows officer's reaction inside police car rammed in Enniskillen pursuit

The car rammed police from behind.

Shocking footage has emerged showing a police officer's frantic reactions inside a police car as it was rammed by another vehicle outside Enniskillen.

In vehicle dashcam footage circulating on social media a police officer can be seen frantically radioing for help.

The footage moves swiftly from showing the car ramming the patrol vehicle to panning around the car.

"Hit, hit, hit," one officer can be heard repeatedly shouting.

The officer - the passenger in the vehicle - tells his colleague to turn on his body-worn camera before radioing for assistance.

The police officer requested a stinger device be set up to stop the vehicle saying they were outside Ardhowen heading "town bound".

"I've been crashed into, I've been rammed coming into Enniskillen, stinger set up please," the officer said over his radio.

"I am being rammed five times coming in the Belfast Road," the police officer explains saying the car failed to stop.

The video shows police being rammed again, before the vehicle, a black Vauxhall Insignia with what appears to be southern plates, overtakes at speed as police continue their pursuit.

The footage shows the incident happened at a busy time in the day as the Vauxhall makes its escape weaving in and out of traffic and at times coming head on to approaching traffic.

After ramming police the offending car overtook them and sped off

It also shows the Vauxhall has damage to the rear as its bumper flaps while it speeds away.

It is not known how the footage, which appears to have been shot by an officer - made its way to social media.

Thousands have watched and commented on the footage. Many commented on how the situation got to the stage it did.

One comment hit out at those making jokes of the situation.

"You have no idea what happened previous to this [video]," she posted

"You would not be laughing if the driver hit pedestrians, or another car and caused a serious accident.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and assault on police.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

"As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a PSNI spokesperson said.