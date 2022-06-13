‘Vindicated’ Ballymurphy families settle civil cases over massacre and brand proposed legacy bill ‘insulting’

Victims' family members pictured at the High Court in Belfast where the case was settled (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Victims' family members pictured at the High Court in Belfast where the case was settled (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

A man who lost his father in the Ballymurphy massacre has said that the victims’ families feel vindicated after their civil action was settled.

John Teggart’s father, Daniel (44), was among those who died during a series of Army shootings which took place between August 9-11 in 1971 in west Belfast.

Following years of campaigning by families, a 2021 inquest found that all those killed had been “entirely innocent” and that the killings “were without justification”.

Lawyers for those bereaved in the massacre brought civil actions against the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and chief constable of the PSNI, claiming damages for negligence and misfeasance in public office.

The cases had been listed as a week-long trial; however, early confidential resolutions at the High Court today saw nine families receive “significant” undisclosed damages as part of settlements reached in their civil actions.

Settlements were announced in actions relating to the deaths of Fr Hugh Mullan, Frank Quinn, Joan Connolly, Noel Phillips, Daniel Teggart, Edward Doherty, Joseph Corr, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy.

Litigation in connection with the deaths of John McKerr and Paddy McCarthy, as well as others shot and injured, remains ongoing.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Teggart said: “I speak for everybody when I say that it was a very emotional day.

“It was a win for us and our families and vindication for our loved ones who were murdered. It was a time to reflect on those who had died, and our other family members who have died along the way as well.”

In a statement released by the victims’ families, the group said: “Today’s ruling and the inquest findings are in stark contrast to how families were treated by the courts in 1971/72.

“The treatment of families then was shocking — families were offered a couple of hundred pounds and one widow was even told she was financially better off because she had one less mouth to feed.”

The statement was also critical of proposed future plans in dealing with legacy cases.

It added: “We have proven that current legal routes open to all victims of our troubled past do work despite the claims of Brandon Lewis and Boris Johnson to the contrary. If the UK Government have their way, their proposed legacy bill will put an end to all inquests, civil cases, investigations and prosecutions. All victims deserve justice and full access to the courts.

“The British Government are not interested in helping victims. What we now see is this Government attempting to cover up its war crimes in the North of Ireland and shield its veterans. If this bill is successfully railroaded through Parliament, other families, including our neighbours from the Springhill/Westrock massacre, will not have the same opportunity as we had to prove their loved ones innocent. We must challenge this insulting bill together.”

Mr Teggart added: “These new proposals aren’t for the victims, they’re only for the Government and the MoD to cover up the war crimes that were committed in the North.

“This is a win for all victims who are entitled to a legal redress, redressed like ourselves. I hope it gives them strength to not give up.

“The British Government shouldn’t be taking all these legal avenues away from one section of the community, anywhere, in the whole of Britain. That’s what they seem to be doing with our community in the North of Ireland.”

Outside court, Padraig O Muirigh of O Muirigh Solicitors, who represented eight of the nine families, said: “Whilst nothing will bring back their loved ones or reverse the traumatic impact these events have had on these families, it would be hoped that the satisfactory conclusion of this litigation, following the milestone inquest findings last year, can bring some small degree of comfort to the Ballymurphy families.”