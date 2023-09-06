Care home resident, 102, surprised by a trip to see RAF plane he flew at 22

A 102-year-old care home resident who fulfilled his wish to see the plane he flew as an RAF pilot at 22 said the experience “brought back such fond memories”.

Peter Lemon, a resident at Care UK’s Foxbridge House on Sevenoaks Road, in Orpington, Kent, was given a surprise by the care home team with a visit to Brooklands Museum in Weybridge after they found out about Mr Lemon’s former career during the Second World War.

The team at Foxbridge House worked with volunteers from the museum to grant Mr Lemon’s wish to see the Vickers Wellington aircraft again.

Mr Lemon said: “I am very thankful to see my plane again, which brought back such fond memories of my time in the sky.”

Peter Lemon had his wife fulfilled to see the plane he flew as an RAF pilot (Care UK’s Foxbridge House/PA)

While flying the plane, Mr Lemon clocked up over 1,000 flying hours, with his longest route taking him from London to Japan.

A guided tour was organised for the former pilot, who met with a current pilot to discuss flying tips and tricks in a Vickers Wellington.

The Vickers Wellington bomber was designed during the mid-1930s at Brooklands in Weybridge, Surrey and was the only aircraft to see service throughout the Second World War.

Only two Vickers Wellington exist now, with one on display at Brooklands Museum.

After the tour, the two pilots talked about how the planes were used to hunt submarines in the war and the different responsibilities of the servicemen on board.

Stella Barnes, home manager at Foxbridge House, said it was “lovely” to see Mr Lemon “in his element at the museum”.

“We were thrilled to be able to make Peter’s wish become reality.

“He had a wonderful time and loved every minute of seeing the planes up close”, she added.

“We want to say a big thank you to the team at Brooklands Museum and look forward to granting more wishes for the residents at Foxbridge House very soon.”

The chance to bring back memories of Mr Lemon flying through the sky again was part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which fulfils the wishes and dreams of residents who suggest an experience they would like to take part in.