Couple get engaged while surfing, but lose first ring to the ocean

Chris Garth proposes to Lauren Oiye in Honolulu (Lisa Tirimacco @lisaunderwater via AP)

A couple in Honolulu took extreme sports to the next level by getting engaged while surfing.

Chris Garth dropped to one knee on his board to propose to Lauren Oiye in the surf off Queen’s Beach – where the couple first met – in Waikiki, Hawaii.

(Tommy Pierucki via AP)

(Lisa Tirimacco@lisaunderwater via AP)

According to Hawaii News Now, Garth dropped the ring in the water shortly after – fortunately he had foreseen such a slip and the lost ring was only a stand-in.

The real ring was safe on the beach, collected once the couple were back on dry land.

