In Pictures: Smiles abound as A-level results are released

Mary Watts (left) and Tallulah Huggins receive their A-level results at Brighton Girls School (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The months-long wait for A-level results has ended for thousands of students.

The opening of envelopes was an anxious moment for many teenagers but there were lots of smiles those heading off to university after two years of study.

Students at Brighton Girls School celebrate their results (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton Girls School pupils Mary Watts (left) and Tallulah Huggins were all smiles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Richard Osborne (left) and Rhys Marjoram checked out their grades at Langley School in Loddon, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

May Drinkell (right) and Fleur Barton-Grimley could not hide their excitement (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the West Midlands, there was relief and joy for teenagers at a school in Sutton Coldfield.

Some students at Plantsbrook School in Sutton Coldfield, went outside to open their envelopes (Jacob King/PA)

Alicia Duffus studied her results carefully (Jacob King/PA)

Students at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London, got together to compare results (Aaron Chown/PA)

Julia and Vijayakemaran both looked happy at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Two schools in London had important visitors on A-level results day.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan celebrated with pupils at City of London Academy in Islington (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson spoke to students, including Jonathan Russell, 18, during a visit to MBS Sixth Form at Marylebone Boys’ School in Paddington (James Manning/PA)

She also checked out results online (James Manning/PA)

Kirsten Marks (right) and Elizaveta Filatova shared a hug at Sydenham High School in south-east London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At Lagan College in Belfast, students were jumping with joy.

Head girl Mirran Morrison was thrilled by her A-level results (Liam McBurney/PA)_