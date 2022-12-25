New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents

Potentially the first baby born on Christmas Day in Scotland this year, 7lb 8oz Robyn arrived at 12.39am in Glasgow.

Parents across the country are celebrating their Christmas arrivals (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.

Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.

Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Christmas baby Selena arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at 2.44am (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.

Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.

The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.

Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at about 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz.

In the north east of Scotland, Alex Currie was born at 4.32am at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to mother Margaret and father Daniel.

University Hospital Wishaw (UHW) in Lanarkshire welcomed their first Christmas baby, weighing in at 7lb 2oz at 6.05am on Sunday.

Parents Roopa and Seben Devassia have not yet decided on his name.

About an hour and a half later another boy, whose name has not been decided yet by parents Kirsten Moore and Dean Patterson, was born at 7.34am weighing 8lb 2oz.

Parents Jennifer Brown and Declan Mcmeekin also welcomed a baby boy at UHW at 9.24am who weighed 6lb 15oz.