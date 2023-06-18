Rob Burrow pushed around Leeds fun run course by daughters on Father’s Day

Rob Burrow was pushed by his daughters, Maya (left) and Macy (right) during the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Run (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rob Burrow and his family completed the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Run together on Father’s Day.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2019, was pushed by his daughters Maya and Macy along the course.

Rob Burrow and his family took part in the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Run (Danny Lawson/PA)

The mini and junior routes took place alongside the Leeds 10k that ran through the city on Sunday morning as part of the Jane Tomlinson Run For All Event.

The Burrow family and their medals (Danny Lawson/PA)

Burrow’s wife Lindsey also took part and the family celebrated with their medals after crossing the finish line.

Last month Kevin Sinfield pushed Burrow at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and carried his former Rhinos team-mate over the finish line to complete the course together.