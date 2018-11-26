Belfast Telegraph

These heartwarming anonymous good deeds will make you feel all fuzzy inside

What’s your biggest anonymous act of kindness?

(Bee-individual/Getty)
They say a good deed is its own reward, and that certainly seems to be true of these kind-hearted souls.

Reddit user bingingwithbaggins asked people on the site for examples of good deeds people had done totally anonymously – and these are some of the cockle-warming best.

1. This family-oriented individual

Comment from discussion Accomplished_Soil’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".
Mothers Day Mom GIF by Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. This kind soul who saved Christmas

Comment from discussion findnamenotused’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".

3. This campervan champion

Comment from discussion Pizzaboxpackaging’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".
Evolution Van GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. This amazing act of kidney kindness

Comment from discussion glfharris’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".

5. These Valentine’s heroes

Comment from discussion strudz38’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".
Valentines Day Valentine GIF by Peanuts - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This coffee lover

Comment from discussion bluetoothkid’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".

7. This person who got in the Christmas spirit

Comment from discussion tyrsbjorn’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".
Christmas Tree GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This boot-buying samaritan

Comment from discussion Mac2311’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".

9. And finally, this big-hearted sibling

Comment from discussion DontScreamAtMe’s comment from discussion "What was the nicest thing you’ve done anonymously?".
Big Hero 6 Hug GIF by Disney - Find & Share on GIPHY

