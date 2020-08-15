VJ Day: 75th anniversary commemorated in Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Austin and Mandy Harper, son and daughter of Hugh Harper (1918-2000) who served with the RAF during the Second World War and was a Prisoner of War of the Japanese from 1942-45 , pictured with Alan McCormick. Events take place across Northern Ireland on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The day commemorates victory over Japan, which finally brought World War Two to an end. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press