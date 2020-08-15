Home > News VJ Day: 75th anniversary commemorated in Belfast The Red Arrows fly past Belfast harbour to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The day commemorates victory over Japan, which finally brought World War Two to an end. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th August 2020 - Frank McCoubrey Belfast Lord Mayor pictured at wreath-laying ceremony and a national two-minute silence at Belfast City Hall this morning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The day commemorates victory over Japan, which finally brought World War Two to an end. The RAF Red Arrows will be seen over Belfast at 14:00 as part of a flypast of the UK's four capital cities. PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Austin and Mandy Harper, son and daughter of Hugh Harper (1918-2000) who served with the RAF during the Second World War and was a Prisoner of War of the Japanese from 1942-45 , pictured with Alan McCormick. Events take place across Northern Ireland on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. 