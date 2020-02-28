Watch: Police escort rogue Swan back to Belfast park after escape

The bird had been running amok on the Antrim Road when the police stepped in.

It may have been nice weather for ducks in Belfast on Friday, but one swan was clearly enjoying themselves as they fled their home in the Waterworks.

Sinead Mackie was travelling past in a friend's car when they spotted the escaped swan walking alone down the Antrim Road and couldn't believe their eyes.

On their return journey they passed the swan again and this time it was being escorted by two police officers.

Sinead instinctively took out her phone and filmed the improbable scene which has since been viewed thousands of times on social media.

"The swan was actually walking up the Antrim Road on its own first, me and my friend went to the garage," she said.

"On the way back down we saw the police men walking with it escorted by a police car with blue lights on.

"I just had to record it as it was so funny."

An officer, posting on PSNI Belfast, said: "Police in North Belfast have safely returned a swan to the pond in the Waterworks, Antrim Road, Belfast at around 11:40am today (Friday 28th February).

"The swan in question was posing risk to itself and road users on the Antrim Road. Highly trained officers were able coax the swan onto the footpath, they then walked the swan back to the waterworks.

"The swan was unharmed by the ordeal however it's presence on a main road ruffled a few feathers.

"Officers involved praised locals for keeping a birds eye view on the incident.

"We are glad the swan returned to the waterworks safely and avoided falling fowl of the law."