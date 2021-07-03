Win €100 with the Wild Ireland Big Nature Quiz

OneForAll voucher up for grabs

Section 1 - Irish Wildlife

1. The Burren in Co Clare is renowned for its rare alpine flowers – but what is the rocky formation in which they grow?

A: Granite

B: Sandstone

C: Limestone

2. When whale-watching in Cork, which types might you see?

A: Minke whale, fin whale, humpback whale

B: Sperm whale, killer whale, beluga whale

C: Blue whale, bowhead whale, narwhal

3. Sceilg Mhichíl became famous as the so-called “Star Wars Island” in the popular film series. But it’s also home to one of the world’s largest breeding populations of which of these birds?

A: Short-tailed albatross and little auk

B: Manx shearwater and storm petrel

C: Great white pelican and razorbill

4. Glenveagh National Park and the Phoenix Park are great places for spotting red deer. What was the name of the now-extinct animal which once roamed Ireland and was one of the largest types of deer in world history?

A: Giant Irish deer

B: Mega Irish deer

C: Supermassive Irish deer

5. Fungie the Dolphin was last seen at Dingle in 2020. How does the common bottle-nosed dolphin locate its prey?

A: Magnetoreception

B: Infrared vision

C: Echolocation

Section 2 – Identify these tree leaves

Section 3 – Animal babies

Give the correct name for the young of these animals:

1. Otter

2. Eagle

3. Sea turtle

4. Swan

5. Badger

Section 4 – Flowers

1. What are perennial flowers?

A. They come back once every year

B. They come back several times a year

C. They bloom just once then die

2. Ireland has 98 species of bee – one managed and 97 wild. What are queen bees fed on?

A. Royal jam

B. Royal jelly

C. Royal marmalade

3. Which of these wildflowers blooms earliest every year?

A. Buttercup

B. Marsh cinquefoil

C. Snowdrop

4. The berries of the juniper plant can be used to make which alcoholic drink?

A. Vodka

B. Gin

C. Tequila

5. What is the Irish word for a daisy?

A. Nóinín

B. Lus Cholm Cille

C. Gliográn

Section 5 – match these animals to the book or film

Spider

Pig

Bat

Donkey

Rabbit

Section 6 – True or false?

1. The Turritopsis dohrnii jellyfish is immortal,

in the sense that it never dies of old age.

2. Some species of lobster possess two

hearts, one much smaller than the other.

3. The Guinness Book of Records came about after an argument over the fastest game bird in Europe, during a hunt in Wexford Nature Reserve in 1951.

4. The U2 song Mysterious Ways was inspired by a dream Bono had while angling on the Dodder River on a hot summer afternoon.

5. The pistol shrimp, when it snaps its claws, creates a cavitation bubble in the water

with temperatures as high as the surface

of the sun.

Section 7 – Exotic animals

1. The seven “big cats” are snow leopard, leopard, cheetah, cougar, tiger, lion…and what else?

2. Which weighs more on average, crocodiles or alligators?

3. What is the fastest bird in the world?

4. The largest living thing on earth is a single mushroom in the US. Is a mushroom a plant?

5. What is unusual about a shark’s skeleton?

Section 8 – Anagrams

Unjumble the food and match to the animal:

Food:

A. cars no

B. nest sic

C. trance

D. grin her

E. others warm

Animals:

Bats

Badgers

Squirrels

Puffins

Wasps

Section 9 – Wildlife and literature

“I wandered lonely as a cloud/ That floats

on high o’er vales and hills…”

What flower is William Wordsworth about to see?

A. Roses

B. Daffodils

C. Orchids

In the famous novel, which horse is Black Beauty’s best friend?

A. Red Rum

B. White Lightning

C. Ginger

3. What fearsome beast caused The Gruffalo to turn and run away in fright?

A. Mouse

B. Pygmy shrew

C. Slug

4. Who were Fantastic Mr Fox’s human enemies?

A. Bish, Bash and Bosh

B. Bilbo, Baggins and Boyakasha

C. Boggis, Bunce and Bean

5. “The Owl and the Pussy-cat went to sea/ In a beautiful pea-green boat…” What was their honey

and money wrapped up in?

A. A cashmere scarf

B. A five-pound note

C. A length of bubble-wrap

