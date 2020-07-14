Woman (31) arrested as PSNI investigate reports users of Northern Ireland adult escort website blackmailed

PSNI believe there are more victims, but they have not contacted police due to the sensitive nature of the incidents

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested by police investigating a number of reports of online blackmail incidents involving users of a Northern Ireland adult escort website.

Detectives in Antrim said they received a number of reports from men who accessed a Northern Ireland escort website and were then threatened, that if they didn't pay money, details of their contact with the escort agency would be disclosed to their friends and family.

It's understood some victims were contacted by someone pretending to be a police officer.

The PSNI issued a statement to confirm that a 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of five counts of blackmail and is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police said that it is believed that many more victims are out there, but have not contacted police due to the sensitive nature of the incidents.

"This type of crime is taken extremely seriously and anyone coming to police with information can be reassured that they will be treated professionally and their information will be treated in confidence," the PSNI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 or a report can be made online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

While the sale of sex is not a crime in Northern Ireland, it is a criminal offence to purchase sex.

In April, the PSNI received more than 40 reports of cyber criminals attempting to extort money in scam attempts including 'sextortion' from people across Northern Ireland.

People in Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry were targeted by the fraudsters, many of whom demanded thousands of pounds via email.

The PSNI appealed to the public not to be duped by the extortion attempts, in which victims are told if they didn't pay £2,000, X-rated or compromising photos of them will be sent to their families or images and footage of them accessing pornographic websites would be released.

Others were phishing emails where scammers told the recipient they had their password in an attempt to convince them they're a genuine threat, while there were also been reports of more traditional scams where scammers claim to be calling from a bank and ask for details.

Scammers have also pretended victims are due a refund after their MoT was cancelled and that bank details are needed to complete the process. They have also pretended to be workmen owed money from a householder after a job was completed.

Speaking at the time, Chief Superintendent Simon Walls says scammers will stop at nothing to dupe people and reminded the public never to give out personal or financial information to an unverified source via email or over the phone.