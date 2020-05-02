Woman assaulted paramedic moments after approaching cops with a knife, court told

Cops from an armed response unit used a Taser on Chloe Tucker after a separate incident in which she threatened to stab anyone who tried to evict her from her home.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from custody, the 19-year-old admitted common assault, possessing a weapon, resisting and assaulting police and making a threat to kill.

A prosecution lawyer said the defendant approached police while armed with a knife on December 30 last year.

While she did not threaten officers, a struggle broke out when they tried to disarm her, after which an armed response unit was called.

When she was being checked over by a paramedic, Tucker, from Portadown, struck him on the forehead.

Ten days later, after she was freed on bail, a Housing Executive employee went to the defendant’s home to tell her eviction proceedings were being brought against her.

Tucker, who was sat on a sofa but had a six or seven-inch knife and a claw hammer on her coffee table, then told the official: “The first ones through that door I will stick this knife in them.”

Fearing for his safety, the man left the property and called the police, after which eight officers, a number of them armed, arrived at the defendant’s home and were forced to use a Taser on her.

After she was moved to a police car to be taken into custody, Tucker continued to struggle, kicking out at and headbutting officers until she was restrained.

Defence counsel Conor Coulter said his client, from Ulsterville Grove, had been in custody since January over the second incident.

He added that despite the aggravating factors, it was “a time-served case”.

District Judge Amanda Brady ordered the destruction of the knife and hammer and sentenced the defendant to four months in prison.

However, because of time spent on remand, Tucker is now due to walk free.