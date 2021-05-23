14 dead and child in hospital after cable car plunges in Italy

A child is being treated in a Turin hospital after the cable car fell to the ground.

Rescuers work near the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region (Italian Police via AP)

At least 14 people have been killed and a child is being treated in hospital after a cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of lakes in northern Italy plunged to the ground.

Stresa mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car spinning until it hit a pylon and fell to the ground.

At that point, the car overturned “two or three times before hitting some trees”, she said. Some of those who died were thrown from the cabin.

Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore.

“It was a terrible, terrible scene,” Ms Severino told Italy’s SkyTG24.

By Sunday evening, the death toll had risen to 14 dead after one of two children taken to Turin’s Regina Margherita children’s hospital died.

The child died after several attempts to restart his heart failed and “there was nothing more we could do”, said hospital spokesman Pier Paolo Berra. The other young child, who arrived at the hospital conscious, remains in a serious condition with broken bones.

Six of the dead were Israeli citizens, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

The plunge on the the Stresa-Mottarone line happened about 100m before the final pylon, in a spot where the cables were particularly high off the ground, said Walter Milan, spokesman for Italy’s Alpine rescue service.

He said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

The cable car had been taking visitors to a mountaintop view (Italian Police via AP)

Sunday was a beautiful, sunny day in the area, and Mr Milan said that many families were taking advantage of the weather to enjoy a day out after months of lockdown.

Italy only reopened a few weeks ago, allowing travel between regions after a winter of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491m (4,900ft) and overlooks several picturesque lakes and the surrounding Alps of Italy’s Piedmont region.

Italian premier Mario Draghi offered his condolences to the families of the victims “with a particular thought about the seriously injured children and their families”.

The road leading to the Stresa-Mottarone cable line has been closed (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The trip up the mountain from the base at the lake features a cable car to get up halfway and then a chairlift to reach a small amusement park, Alpyland, further up that has a children’s rollercoaster offering 360-degree views of the scenery.

The site offers mountain bike paths and hiking trails, as is common for many Italian mountain areas that are popular with tourists and locals in spring and summer.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car line advertises a panoramic, 20-minute trip up the mountain, offering a view of seven lakes at the peak.

It appeared to be Italy’s worst cable car disaster since 1998 when a low-flying US military jet cut through the cable of a ski lift in Cavalese, in the Dolomites, killing 20 people.

Italy’s transport minister, Enrico Giovannini, was following the rescue effort, which involved the deployment of three helicopters to the mountainside.

It is the latest incident to raise questions about the quality of Italy’s transport infrastructure. In 2018, the Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed after years of neglect, killing 43 people.