600 visas approved for Ukrainians to stay in Northern Ireland

But fears remain system is slow, complex and hindering flow of desperate refugees

Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, earlier this month. Credit: AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Almost 600 visas have been issued to Ukrainians moving to Northern Ireland to escape the war.

An update from the Executive Office stated that, as of Tuesday, 598 visas have been approved for applicants being sponsored by residents under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

This allows applicants from Ukraine to come here if they have a named sponsor who can provide accommodation.

The Executive Office said: “Detailed data is not available on the numbers of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland at this stage. This is due to a number of complex and evolving factors including the requirement that refugees make their own arrangements for travel.

“The Executive Office is working at pace with a wide range of partners including statutory agencies and the community and voluntary sector to ensure readiness to provide sanctuary to those who come here.

“Over the past two weeks we have helped around 240 Ukrainian people at the assistance centres.”

Broken down by council areas, the latest update shows there were 95 visas issued in Belfast, and 90 for both Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down.

The remainder were Mid Ulster (69); Mid and East Antrim (65); Ards and North Down (53); Lisburn and Castlereagh (37); Causeway Coast and Glens (31); Antrim and Newtownabbey (27); Derry City and Strabane (23), and Fermanagh and Omagh (18).

Homes for Ukraine operates alongside the Ukraine Family scheme, where applicants can stay with a family member living in the UK.

According to the latest figures from the Home Office, a total of 117,600 visa applications have been received as of Wednesday.

This includes 74,700 for Homes for Ukraine and 42,900 for the Ukraine Family scheme, with 34,900 and 51,300 approved respectively.

Of those issued under the sponsorship scheme, 5,200 were in Scotland (with 3,000 backed by the Scottish Government) and 2,300 in Wales (with 670 sponsored by the Welsh Government).

On Monday, the arrivals in the UK from applicants totalled 27,100, with 16,000 under the family scheme and 11,100 under the sponsorship scheme. Despite the progress, there has been criticism over delays in processing visas.

A University College London report also criticised the UK visa schemes as “lacking in clarity, resourcing and accountability” while increasing the risk of trafficking and exploitation.

The claims about the UK visa system were made in a report produced by experts at UCL for Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Dame Sara Thornton.

The Press Association reported that the experts compared more open responses from EU countries, and the report says the UK’s “hostile environment” is making it harder to respond to the crisis.

Many of the issues in the report were raised during a round table of experts including those from governmental bodies, healthcare, legal groups, law enforcement and academics.

Multiple concerns were raised about the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with experts worried about “deliberately predatory hosts” and conditions becoming gradually more exploitative.

This included the potential for domestic servitude, with unclear Government guidance increasing the risk of exploitative placements.

There was another warning that councils would struggle to house refugees who need accommodation as their relatives cannot house them or their placement with a sponsor breaks down.

One respondent from a NGO commented: “Six months is a long time to sign up to host somebody and as far as we can work out there’s no back-up for what happens if it goes wrong, although on paper there is.

“But in reality there is a housing shortage, as we probably all know, and there’s already thousands and thousands of Afghans waiting for housing in hotels, so what happens if a hosting placement goes wrong, where are the Ukrainian people going to go?”

Those groups most at risk include women and children, as well as separated and unaccompanied minors, older people, Roma and other minority groups and international students.

One barrister who contributed to the report said police were concerned about an increased number of Ukranian women going into brothels, suspecting that they were being compelled into sex work.