6,000 sq km of Ukrainian land liberated in 12 days of fighting

US hails ‘significant progress’ as ex-diplomat warns Russia may resort to nuclear weapons

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a tank in the freed territory of Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops have liberated over 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country in just 12 days of September.

Since its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has captured an estimated one-fifth of the country’s overall 600,000 sq km of territory.

After 200 days of war, Mr Zelensky in a late-night address on Monday, said: “From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 sq km of the territory of Ukraine – in the east and south.”

Vladimir Putin’s troops had made the biggest inroads in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine after capturing the crucial port city of Mariupol.

“The movement of our troops continues,” Mr Zelensky added.

Mr Zelensky on Sunday posted a video of Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag over Chkalovske, a town in Kharkiv Oblast which they reclaimed from the Russians in the counter offensive.

The Russian president and his senior officials have largely remained silent over what is touted to be Moscow’s worst defeat since April after it lost 3,000 sq km of territory in just five days in north-eastern Ukraine. Moscow claims it has only ordered its troops to withdraw in order to “regroup”.

“The special military operation continues. And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved,” said Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman.

“The economic blitzkrieg tactics, the onslaught they were counting on, did not work.”

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Ukrainian forces have made “significant progress” with support from the west.

“What they have done is very methodically planned out and of course, it’s benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries in terms of making sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to prosecute this counteroffensive,” Mr Blinken said at a news conference.

Mr Zelensky urged the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems for the Ukrainian troops to maintain the pace of their counter attack.

“Why is the biggest source of terror in the world – Russia – still able to wage this war? And why can it wage the war so cruelly and cynically? There is only one reason – insufficient pressure on Russia,” he said.

The president added that Ukraine and the west must “strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror”.

Meanwhile, a former senior US diplomat has warned that Vladimir Putin could deploy a nuclear strike against Ukraine after suffering humiliating defeats on the battlefield, .

Rose Gottemoeller, who served as Nato’s deputy secretary general between 2016 and 2019, voiced her fears after Ukraine retook much of Kharkiv province in less than a week.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she praised Ukraine for its successes but cautioned that the Kremlin could respond in “unpredictable” ways.

“The momentum is clearly on the Ukrainian side at this moment,” Ms Gottemoeller said.

“If one looks at the maps, they’re just amazing; the splotch of colour showing the Ukrainian acquisitions over the past 48-to-72 hours is really quite remarkable.”

The former deputy Nato chief then warned that Moscow could resort to using weapons of mass destruction in an attempt to make Kyiv capitulate.

“I fear they will strike back now in really unpredictable ways and in ways that may even involve weapons of mass destruction,” she said.

Although she believes the Kremlin would not launch intercontinental ballistic missiles, the senior ex-diplomat said he could order a nuclear demonstration strike.

“He [Putin] might put in play a nuclear demonstration strike, either a single strike over the Black Sea or perhaps a strike at a Ukrainian military facility in order to strike terror not only into the hearts of the Ukrainians but also the global partners and allies of Ukraine.”

Her warning comes as Ukraine continues to make good progress in the northeast Kharkiv and the southern Kherson regions, according to Western military analysts.

On the road to the recaptured strategic city of Balakliia, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malya said on Tuesday: “The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond - all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation.

“Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). It is still early to say full (Ukrainian) control has been established over Kharkiv region,” she added.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has once more urged the West to speed up weapon deliveries, urging it to “strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror”.