‘A very different mountain now’: First NI man to climb Mount Everest reflects on anniversary

The first Northern Irish man to successfully scale Mount Everest has described the climb as much more commercial than it used to be decades ago.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dawson Stelfox said: "It's a very different mountain now.”

It was in 1993 that the then 35-year-old Belfast adventurer climbed his way into the history books at the summit of Everest.

Mr Stelfox, an architect from Belfast, made the climb alongside a team of nine other climbers.

“Looking back over the span of 30 years Everest seems a very different mountain now,” Mr Stelfox said.

“In 1993, we had the north side of the mountain to ourselves as we climbed the upper slopes.

“So little was then known about the north ridge - we couldn't find any close up photographs of the difficult rock steps, and the climb took every ounce of our combined experience and skill built up over many years."

The other climbers who made the ascent included deputy leader Frank Nugent, Tony Burke, Mike Barry, Richard O’Neill-Dean and Mick Murphy.

He said: “The team's success was all the more rewarding for the commitment we made and we count ourselves lucky to experience it before the commercial expedition era became established."

Mr Stelfox is an award-winning architect with a portfolio that ranges from the restoration of Belfast's Albert Clock to the refurbishment of Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

In the years since climbing Everest, he has also been heavily involved with Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland (ORNI), a not-for-profit organisation committed to placing outdoor recreation at the very heart of society.