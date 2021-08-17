Afghan veteran’s walk of hope after reaching edge of despair

A Belfast man who served in Afghanistan has embarked on a mammoth challenge in aid of charities which helped him.

Andrew Steed (33) is aiming to walk 600 miles in 30 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the end of his deployment.

The former soldier is determined to raise money for those who helped him with his recovery when his military career came to a sudden end.

“Without these charities my life would have been over,” he said.

In Afghanistan he was stationed in the Nahr-e-Saraj (South) district. His deployment concluded in May 2011.

Two weeks after his wedding in 2014 he suffered a mini stroke. In January of the following year he experienced a second.

He suffered a weakness to his left-side, deafness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Medical records show the strokes were caused by a build-up of stress.

At the age of 24, and with him following his childhood dream of being an Irish Guardsman, the strokes ended his military career and life as he knew it.

He explained: “I had gone from being fit and healthy to not being able to walk the length of myself unaided, wearing a hearing aid and being washed and shaved by my wife.

“At first I gave up on life when I was told that my life now would consist of medication every day and no unaided exercise.

“If I was able to have children I would not be allowed to be left unattended with them.

“This started to get me down to the point where I told my wife I would completely understand if she wanted to walk away. After all, she had given up her childcare career so I could pursue mine.

“At the depths of my darkest pit and feeling unworthy, I finally decided that I was the master of my destiny and that it was up to me to change my life around.

“I began walking without my walking aid, much to my family’s horror.

“I began to have conversations with people and halfway through switch my hearing aid off to force myself to hear what they were saying to me.

“I started to build a positive mindset that I was not confined to history and that I was able to have a normal life.”

Andrew Steed during his time in the Army

While still affected by his strokes, he now leads as normal a life as possible.

He credits his recovery to the love and support of family and friends.

He added: “I have been planning this challenge from last year.

“It originally started with a plan of walking from the Somme Nursing Home in Belfast to the Royal Hospital Chelsea to raise some money.

“Both organisations were hit badly with the Covid-19 pandemic, with socialising being halted in both locations.

“As the year ended and 2021 dawned I realised that it wasn’t going to happen. I added more miles onto the walk, and then following an email from the Royal British Legion, I added a few more miles, giving me a total of 600 miles.”

“It’s no mean feat and it’s not a number I’ve dreamed up. The 600 miles are broken down: 336 miles the distance from the Somme Nursing Home in Belfast to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London; a further 100 for the centenary of the Royal British Legion, and the last 164 miles will represent my time deployed.”

He is disillusioned with the decision by the US and Britain to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

While there his regiment was involved in a number of gun battles with the Taliban, but their main purpose was to foster relationships with locals and train the Afghan police and srmy.

He added: “In my opinion we had made progress and good process.

“Each that served in Afghanistan left a little of ourselves behind in that land, and after watching recent events I begin to think: why? What was it all for, the loss of life, limb and personalities? I say personalities because some that came back were never the same.

“We all knew that having troops in Afghanistan was always going to come to an end but I don’t think anyone who served ever thought we would witness what we did.

“The British and US Governments should have at the very least made sure the Afghan forces were strong enough to stand on their own two feet and withstand the Taliban.”