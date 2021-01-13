Air disaster: Indonesian divers recover crashed jet's black box

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor yesterday found the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday.

TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white box containing the device heading to a Jakarta port.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said the plane's other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was likely to be found soon because its beacon was being emitted in the same area.

The devices were buried in the seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the plane's wreckage.

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet).

So far the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts, who on Monday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.