Amazon begins offering physical products in games

Amazon has launched a new service allowing customers to buy physical products from its online store while playing video games or interacting in virtual reality.

With the Amazon Anywhere service, customers can purchase items from Amazon without having to leave the game, or whatever mobile app they might be using, the company said.

The programme mirrors similar efforts by companies like Nike and Gucci, who have launched initiatives aimed at attracting gamers and shoppers in the metaverse.

But most shopping options launched in virtual worlds offer virtual goods or other digital items, not physical products.

Amazon said the service will be launched within Peridot, an augmented reality game from Pokemon Go developer Niantic.

The retailer said gamers can link their Amazon account to the game and buy T-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories and pillows featuring characters from the game.

The company said on its website that it is looking to partner with more developers for the service, which is currently only offered by invitation.