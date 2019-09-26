Archie steals show as royals meet Tutu in South Africa

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about enjoying the pressures of being a working mother as she met a dozen female entrepreneurs at an event in Cape Town.

Meghan said she finds juggling royal duties with looking after baby Archie "a lot", but added: "It's all so exciting."

She met several women who have set up their own businesses in industries such as technology, conservation and fashion and praised them for "empowering the next generation" of creative minds. Speaking to mother-of-two Lara Rosmarin, chief executive of Cape Innovation and Technology, Meghan said: "It must be a lot to juggle. We're only five months in right now. Being a working mum and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness it's a lot, but it's all so exciting.

"There are days when it's a lot to juggle, but then you meet someone and you have an impact on them and you say: 'Ah-ha'."

Earlier the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby son to the South African peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The four-month-old royal made his first appearance of Harry and Meghan's Africa tour by posing with one of the heroes of the anti-Apartheid movement as he was held by his parents.

Archie was the centre of attention as the group, which included the archbishop's daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, joked about his time in front of the cameras.

Meghan said "he's an old soul" while Harry commented: "I think he is used to it already." The veteran Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was effectively the leader of the liberation struggle during Nelson Mandela's long imprisonment, said he was "thrilled" to meet the royals.