Armagh pair abandon Sahara charity challenge after car ransacked in Spain

Stuart McDonald and Brendan Fearon and (right) their car which was broken into. Credit: Armagh2Africa Facebook

Two Armagh fundraisers who were taking part in a 16-day expedition for charity have had to abandon their mission after their car was broken into and ransacked in Spain.

The Armagh2Africa challenge – undertaken by Stuart McDonald and Brendan Fearon – saw the two men aim to travel a distance of over 6,000km from Armagh, through the entire length of Spain and into Morocco, before navigating through the High Atlas Mountains to reach the Sahara Desert.

They were undertaking the challenge in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children.

However, they had to share the devastating news that their adventure would be cut short, when their car was “smashed into in the south of Spain”.

The two men wrote on social media: “All the cameras, recording equipment and digital devices were stolen.

“In addition to the further theft of money and the credit card, even the cherished gifts for our children were taken.

“Furthermore and more significantly, we are absolutely crestfallen in the realisation that, even worse than the taking of Brendan's photography business equipment, was the irreplaceable collection of photographs and videos of the trip that were stored in the cameras that are now gone.

“Our only solace now is looking even more forward to being with our families once more as quickly as possible.

“Ahead of us now is a longer, quieter and sombre journey home in the hope that our disappointment does not detract from the outstanding support of so many people in championing our cause in the raising funds for the Cancer Fund for Children. We hope we haven't let you down.”

In an update as the pair began the journey home, they added: “Thank you all so much for the messages and phone calls of support.

“Of course, we are so disappointed with what happened to us yesterday morning, but we will not allow it to taint the wonderful experience we have had for the past few weeks.

“We are delighted with the money raised and the page is still open for another few days for anyone who still wants to donate.”

So far the pair have raised over £10,000 on their JustGiving campaign and despite the news of how the challenge has finished, both men have been inundated with support online.