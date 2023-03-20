Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Hundreds of opposition supporters have taken to the streets of the Kenyan capital over the result of the last election and the rising cost of living (Ben Curtis/AP) — © Ben Curtis

At least three Kenyan politicians and several demonstrators have been arrested during protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, organised by the opposition demanding the resignation of President William Ruto.

Hundreds of protesters spread across the city were unable to reach the designated meeting point in the central business district as police dispersed them with teargas throughout the morning.

The opposition called for protests against Mr Ruto, who they say was not validly elected in the August 2022 elections. They also blame his administration for the rising cost of living.

Protesters taunt police next to a barricade in the Kibera slum of Nairobi (Ben Curtis/AP) — © Ben Curtis

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said those arrested in the protests will be released after paying cash bail.

He said that over the weekend police had denied the opposition permission to hold the protests and that any gatherings would be illegal.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga insisted on Sunday that protests would proceed as planned and demonstrators would march to State House, the official residence of the president.

He said Kenyan citizens have a constitutional right to demonstrate and the role of the police is to protect them after they issue a notification in advance.

A protester throws bottles towards police in Nairobi (Ben Curtis/AP) — © Ben Curtis

Police were heavily deployed to State House, with motorists and pedestrians being stopped from accessing the road there.

Most shops in Nairobi’s central business district were closed on Monday as business owners feared looting.

Leaders who were arrested included senate minority leader Stewart Madzayo and members of parliament Opiyo Wandati and Amina Mnyazi.

Other politicians who had turned up at the designated meeting point in the city were dispersed by the police with teargas. They retreated to parliament buildings, where they announced that protests would continue through the afternoon.

Kenya’s opposition has in the past held violent demonstrations in which people have died.