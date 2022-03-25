Artist behind NI Catholic Blood exhibit creates anti-war portrait

A conceptual artist who once caused a stir in Derry with his Catholic Blood exhibition has produced a portrait of Vladimir Putin using real blood in an act of protest against the Ukraine war.

Russian-born Andrei Molodkin, who is famous for using human blood and crude oil in his bold mixed-media installations, has spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine through the medium he knows best.

Molodkin created a portrait of the Russian president using genuine blood as a graphic visualisation of Putin’s regime and its attack on neighbouring Ukraine. He named his newest work ‘Putin Filled with Ukrainian Blood’.

An 8m-high projection of the artwork was installed briefly as an icon at the altar of a church in central London on Wednesday. The blood was donated by Molodkin’s Ukrainian friends and co-workers.

Wives and children of the men who had donated blood fled the war and are now living in Molodkin’s quarters at the Foundry in France.

Molodkin created the work as an act of solidarity between the Russian and Ukrainian people.

“It’s the dream of any criminal regime to silence discussion. It’s time for us to use art to send a clear message about war and who Putin really is,” he added.

In 2013 the controversial contemporary artist held an exhibition named Catholic Blood at the Void gallery in Derry. Using human blood, crude oil and ballpoint pen, the artist forced the viewer to re-engage with “uncomfortable concepts of power and perversion inherent in society and its government”.

As part of that exhibition he presented an installation named ‘Catholic Blood in the Rose Window of the Houses of Parliament’.

It was said to be created specifically for the context of Derry and Northern Ireland, addressing the Catholic Relief Act of 1829 and the section that forbids an MP from advising the sovereign on ecclesiastical matters if they are of Catholic faith.

This, the gallery said, had led to the implicit belief that no Prime Minister could ever be Catholic whilst serving as the UK’s leader.

Pumps circulated blood around his replica of the Rose Window at Westminster Abbey, which Molodkin saw as a Protestant symbol. He chose to pump blood donated solely by Catholics through the symbols to illustrate the point.